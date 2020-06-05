Reopening physician offices need federal help with supplies, AMA says

As states lift restrictions on elective procedures and physician practices start to reopen, the American Medical Association is urging the government to take action to ensure they don't face the same supply shortages that many hospitals faced during the height of the pandemic.

James Madara, MD, the organization's CEO, wrote a letter to Vice President Mike Pence suggesting ways the government could assist physician practices in obtaining personal protective equipment, disinfectant and other infection-control supplies.

"While it is critical to the long-term viability of these practices to return to seeing patients in person, the serious threat of COVID-19 infection persists, and it is essential that physicians and their staff institute proper infection-control procedures in their practices," Dr. Madara wrote.

He suggested the government create a clearinghouse of supplies to allocate to physician practices or provide lists of legitimate manufacturers or supplies within each state or locality that couple supply practices with the needed supplies.

Dr. Madara said the AMA has heard "significant and growing concern" from its members that they can't secure the supplies they need to safely reopen and are unsure of where to turn for help.

He said 243,000 jobs were lost from physician offices in April, and 12,000 in March, and if practices have to slow their reopening because of supply shortages, it would be "another blow to these hard-hit practices."

"The sustainability of these practices is critical not only to addressing the pandemic but to the future health of the nation," Dr. Madara wrote.

