FDA authorizes emergency use of PPE to combat shortages
The FDA authorized emergency use of some personal protective equipment to help address insufficient supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency is allowing healthcare personnel to use the following supplies as PPE provided there is no available alternative:
- conductive shoes and shoe covers
- operating room shoes
- surgical apparel accessories
- nonsurgical isolation gowns
- operating room shoe covers
- surgical helmets
- surgical caps
The items are authorized for use as PPE by healthcare providers in low or minimal-risk situations to help protect them and patients from virus transmission.
The emergency authorization lasts for as long as COVID-19 is considered a public health emergency.
Read the FDA's full emergency authorization here.
