FDA authorizes emergency use of PPE to combat shortages

The FDA authorized emergency use of some personal protective equipment to help address insufficient supply during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency is allowing healthcare personnel to use the following supplies as PPE provided there is no available alternative:

conductive shoes and shoe covers

operating room shoes

surgical apparel accessories

nonsurgical isolation gowns

operating room shoe covers

surgical helmets

surgical caps

The items are authorized for use as PPE by healthcare providers in low or minimal-risk situations to help protect them and patients from virus transmission.

The emergency authorization lasts for as long as COVID-19 is considered a public health emergency.

Read the FDA's full emergency authorization here.

