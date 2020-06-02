FDA authorizes emergency use of PPE to combat shortages

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

The FDA authorized emergency use of some personal protective equipment to help address insufficient supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The agency is allowing healthcare personnel to use the following supplies as PPE provided there is no available alternative: 

  • conductive shoes and shoe covers
  • operating room shoes
  • surgical apparel accessories
  • nonsurgical isolation gowns
  • operating room shoe covers
  • surgical helmets
  • surgical caps

The items are authorized for use as PPE by healthcare providers in low or minimal-risk situations to help protect them and patients from virus transmission. 

The emergency authorization lasts for as long as COVID-19 is considered a public health emergency. 

Read the FDA's full emergency authorization here.

More articles on supply chain:
Georgia man charged with trying to sell 50 million N95 masks he didn't have
Labs facing shortage of machines to process COVID-19 tests
12 leaders weigh in on navigating COVID-19's laboratory challenges

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Supply Chain Thought Leadership

h46217iezzgt

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers