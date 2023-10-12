Medline extends partnership with New Jersey system

Paige Twenter -

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is latching onto Medline after working with another medical supplier for the past five years. 

The two companies penned a yearslong partnership deal that secures Medline as the exclusive provider for all medical and surgical supplies for Valley Health's locations, according to an Oct. 11 news release. The release did not name the health system's previous supply vendor. 

With the revitalized partnership, Valley Health will be able to monitor item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories with Medline technology.

