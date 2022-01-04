Linet sues Hillrom over hospital bed sales

Chicago-based medical technology company Hillrom is being sued by Linet, a global supplier of hospital beds, for allegedly using "anti-competitive" practices to slow the supplier's growth in the U.S., the Chicago Tribune reported Dec. 29.

Hillrom, which was acquired by Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter for $10.5 billion in December, makes up at least 70 percent of standard, intensive care and birthing beds installed in hospitals across the nation, according to the 104-page complaint.

The complaint alleges Hillrom "coerced" large U.S. hospital systems into long-term, exclusive agreements called "Corporate Enterprise Agreements," which is the same type of agreement cited in previous litigations against the company.

Linet is seeking damages and an order finding Hillrom violated antitrust laws. It is also seeking to bar Hillrom from entering or enforcing corporate enterprise agreements and preventing other beds from connecting to all features of Hillrom’s nurse call system. The company is also asking for an order requiring Hillrom to surrender profits made from the conduct.