Baxter finalizes $10.5B Hillrom acquisition: 4 details 

Baxter wrapped up its acquisition of medical equipment developer Hillrom for about $10.5 billion, the medtech company said Dec. 13.

Four details:

1. Baxter paid $156 in cash for each outstanding share of Hillrom common stock for a purchase price of $10.5 billion.

2. The enterprise value of the transaction is about $12.5 billion, assuming Hillrom's outstanding debt.

3. Baxter and Hillrom announced the definitive agreement in September. Under the finalized deal, Baxter plans to expand the two companies' more than 2 million medical devices to grow Baxter's digital health technologies, data visualization and analytics, therapy development and patient-monitoring and sensing capabilities.

4. Under the deal, Baxter also plans to expand legacy Hillrom and Welch Allyn products into new international markets. Welch Allyn is Hillrom's medical devices and supplies arm, which includes equipment such as hospital beds and patient-monitoring devices.