Labor issues at West Coast ports could cause supply chain disruptions

Labor disagreements between West Coast port operators and workers may create waves of supply disruptions, The Hill reported June 9.

Average delay times increased in early June in multiple West Coast ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Calif., and Seattle — which has wait times longer than a week — according to Go Comet data cited by The Hill.

The supply delays are because of ongoing negotiations between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association. The union said dockworkers shut down operations after "contract negotiations broke down [June 2] over wages," and the operators' association said the union is "making unfounded health and safety claims."

A strike over the weekend ended June 5 with a bottleneck at the port in Oakland, Calif., according to The Hill. Legislators told the news outlet they are monitoring the situation.