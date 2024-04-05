J&J to acquire heart devicemaker for $13B

Johnson & Johnson has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the cardiovascular medical device company Shockwave Medical, the drugmaker said April 5.

Under the agreement, J&J will acquire Shockwave for $335.00 per share in cash, which represents approximately $13.1 billion. Both companies' board of directors have approved the transaction.

The acquisition will expand J&J's reach in the heart device market. The company acquired Abiomed in 2022 for $16.6 billion and Laminar in late 2023 for $400 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal is expected to close by mid-2024.