Healthcare supply trade group awards 9 suppliers for transparency, resiliency

The Healthcare Industry Resilience Collaborative, a trade group involving about 50 health systems and hospitals, handed transparency partner badges to nine companies for their "continuous efforts and commitment to supply chain transparency and resiliency," the organization said June 12.

To win the award, supply companies offered mapping insights of final assembly for critical products among all their locations and a business continuity maturity assessment.

The nine winners:

1. B. Braun

2. BD

3. Cardinal Health

4. Cook Medical

5. Innovative Health

6. Medtronic

7. Philips

8. Sandoz

9. Stryker

Some of the members of HIRC include AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.), BJC HealthCare (St. Louis), Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.), Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) and Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.).