HCA's GPO secured 20 health system partners in 2023

HCA Healthcare's group purchasing organization, HealthTrust Performance Group, signed 20 new health system and hospital partners in 2023, increasing its roster of exclusive partnerships to 58.

The systems that joined HealthTrust in 2023 are:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.)

Aspen Mountain Medical Center (Rock Springs, Wyo.)

Brownfield (Texas) Regional Medical Center

Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.)

Caribou Memorial Hospital (Soda Springs, Idaho)

Community Dental Clinic (Montrose, Colo.)

CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)

Erlanger Health System (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Ernest Health (Mesquite, Texas)

Everest Rehabilitation Hospitals (Dallas)

Kell West Regional Hospital (Wichita Falls, Texas)

MaineHealth (Portland)

MemorialCare (Fountain Valley, Calif.)

Memorial Hospital (Seminole, Texas)

North Country Healthcare (Whitefield, N.H.)

Pratt (Kan.) Regional Medical Center

Renown Health (Reno, Nev.)

Saint Francis Healthcare System (Cape Girardeau, Mo.)

Solutions for Home Health and Hospice (Hurricane, Utah)

South Arkansas Regional Hospital (El Dorado)