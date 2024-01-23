Clinical service lines ranked by supply chain disruptions

Paige Twenter -

Hospital surgery and anesthesia departments are facing the worst supply strains among clinical service lines, according to a recent American Hospital Association report

In a survey conducted by the ECRI, respondents selected one or more areas with the biggest supply chain complications during the first six months of 2023. Here are the top seven:

Surgery/anesthesia — 74% 

Emergency care — 64% 

Pain management — 52%

Cardiology — 45% 

Hematology/oncology — 44%

Infectious diseases — 39% 

Obstetrics/gynecology — 37%

