Clinical service lines ranked by supply chain disruptions

Hospital surgery and anesthesia departments are facing the worst supply strains among clinical service lines, according to a recent American Hospital Association report.

In a survey conducted by the ECRI, respondents selected one or more areas with the biggest supply chain complications during the first six months of 2023. Here are the top seven:

Surgery/anesthesia — 74%

Emergency care — 64%

Pain management — 52%

Cardiology — 45%

Hematology/oncology — 44%

Infectious diseases — 39%

Obstetrics/gynecology — 37%