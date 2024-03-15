Cedars-Sinai-backed company aims to speed device recalls

A software company that went through Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's accelerator program is aiming to streamline the medical device recall process, Fast Company reported March 14.

The current process relies on an outdated paper-based communication system between suppliers and healthcare providers, which can lead to dangerous delays in removing affected products, according to Guillermo Ramas, the CEO of NotiSphere, a medical recall software company. He estimates about 600,000 recalled items are currently on healthcare organizations' shelves, some of which were recalled more than two years ago.

In 2019, NotiSphere was selected as one of 11 health-tech companies to participate in the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator. The company offers a centralized electronic platform that allows devicemakers to alert a specific hospital affected by a recall, reducing notification times from "weeks to minutes," Mr. Ramas told Fast Company.

In February, eight health systems urged manufacturers to upload recall communications to the platform.