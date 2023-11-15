Cardinal Health issues warning for 32M syringes

Paige Twenter -

Cardinal Health is warning customers of more than 32 million syringes because they have different dimensions than older brands, resulting in compatibility issues with syringe pumps, the FDA said Nov. 14. 

The alert instructs healthcare workers not to use the new Cardinal Health Monoject syringes with syringe pumps, and no products are being recalled. The medical supply distribution company said it has received 15 reports of delayed therapy and 13 reports of inaccurate volume/rate dispensing, including some injuries, related to the issue. 

No patient deaths have been reported. 

The affected syringes are Cardinal Health's Monoject single use Luer lock syringes 1, 6, 12, 20, 35 and 60 milliliters distributed in the summer.

