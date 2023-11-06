B Braun recalls 290K drug delivery products

B. Braun Medical, a Pennsylvania-based medical devicemaker, is recalling nearly 290,000 drug delivery products, according to a Nov. 3 post from the FDA.

The company is pulling eight product types, including 175,000 units of tubing, 32,000 IV administration sets and 24,400 fluid transfer sets. The reason for the recall is because of a potential leaking issue, which can lead to a delay in therapy, increased risk of bloodstream infection and exposure risk of hazardous drugs.

"There is also the potential for life-threatening situations to occur requiring additional medical intervention," the FDA post said. The database does not report adverse events.