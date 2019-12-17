B. Braun Medical names new CEO

Braun Medical said Dec. 16 it has named Jean-Claude Dubucher as its new chairman and chief executive officer.

Mr. Dubucher joined the Melsungen, Germany-based devicemaker in August as president of B. Braun Medical. With more than 15 years of experience in consulting and corporate roles, he previously served as regional vice president of commercial operations for the surgical ophthalmology division of Johnson & Johnson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Before J&J, he also worked as a divisional vice president for Abbott's ophthalmology division.

Mr. Dubucher will become chairman and CEO Jan. 1.

