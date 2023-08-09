AdventHealth, Medline expand partnership

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has chosen Medline as its primary supplies vendor for years, but with a new deal, the two companies said Aug. 9 they're going "beyond price and volume."

AdventHealth and Medline said the new partnership will allow the system to own its supply chain strategy and bolster resiliency, according to a news release.

The new partnership assumed the co-development of a supply center currently under construction in Florida, which will be 300,000 square feet, employ AdventHealth and Medline workers, and open in 2024.