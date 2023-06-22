Advantus, Medline pen $2.9B, 10-year deal

Two medical supply companies, Advantus Health Partners and Medline, recently signed a 10-year deal worth $2.9 billion that aims to improve resiliency and enhance "clinical integration" among healthcare workers and Medline's products.

Advantus Health Partners is a group purchasing organization and a healthcare solutions company that helps its clients through consulting, logistical and distribution management, and pharmacy services. Medline is a manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies.

The two entities' collaboration will "establish agility and scale, supply chain resiliency and enhanced clinical integration with the nurses and physicians who use Medline's products," according to a June 20 news release from Advantus.