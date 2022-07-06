6 recent drug, device recalls

Here are six drug and device recalls that have been reported to the FDA since mid-June:

1. Latin Foods Market recalled one lot of pain relief Artri King Omega 3 tablets after an FDA analysis found traces of two FDA-approved drugs, diclofenac and dexamethasone, that aren't authorized for the product. No reports of adverse effects were submitted as of June 14.

2. Becton, Dickinson and Co. recalled 67 lots of intraosseous needle set kits, manual driver kits and powered drivers because of sticking issues and potential for needlestick injuries.

3. Vi-Jon recalled one lot of CVS Health's Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution due to a bacterial contamination. The product is intended for people experiencing occasional constipation. The FDA said immunocompromised patients could have "serious, life threatening" results if they consume the contamination, but no complaints have been filed.

4. Bryant Ranch Prepack recalled two lots of morphine sulfates used to treat severe pain, including one lot of 30 milligram and one lot of 60 milligram tablets, after finding swapped labels. Patients who receive a higher dose may be at risk for overdose or death, and those who receive the lower dose could experience untreated pain and withdrawal, according to the FDA. No complaints have been reported.

5. Loud Muscle Science recalled 24 lots of its Launch Sequence capsules after finding them tainted with tadalafil, which could lead to heart attack, stroke or death. The product is intended for "male sexual enhancement" but isn't approved to carry tadalafil, an ingredient in male erectile dysfunction treatments. The FDA has reported zero consumer complaints.

6. Mylan Pharmaceuticals recalled one batch of unbranded Insulin Glargine Injection Pens. The recall does not affect the company's correctly branded Semglee insulin pens.