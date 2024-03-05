135K syringe pumps flagged for delay risk

Smiths Medical has warned customers of more than 135,000 Medfusion syringe pumps about problems associated with earlier software versions.

On March 5, the FDA posted an alert for 85,961 Medfusion Model 3500 Syringe Infusion Pumps, and two weeks earlier, the agency published a warning related to 50,743 Model 4000 syringe pumps.

If the devices don't have the most recent software installed, the product might delay in its therapy administration, infusion could restart with incorrect parameters and doses can fall below the minimum recommended rate.

The FDA listed nine other potential issues:

A high-priority alarm for delivery during motor not running





Screen lock problems





Interruptions in bolus or loading dose delivery





Incorrect display of bolus/loading dose information





Motor rate errors





Incorrect recall of last settings





Corrupt configurations





Auto lock issues





Problems with the toolbox configuration loading dose time values

Smiths Medical told its customers to confirm all pumps have the most recent Medfusion software installed. No devices have been recalled.

To date, Smiths Medical has received one injury report related to the Model 4000 pumps and another injury connected to the Model 3500.