118 drugs currently in shortage: FDA

The U.S. is running dry on more than 100 treatments, including cardiovascular, antibiotic and anti-infective drugs, according to the FDA.

The agency's report on current and resolved drug shortages, which is updated daily, lists 118 drugs currently in shortage as of June 15. It's a small uptick from Jan. 11, which listed 114 drugs on backlog, and November 2021, which listed 112.

The most recent entries added to the database include amino acids designed for the digestive system and mannitol injection, a kidney treatment.