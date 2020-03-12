10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst associate.
- BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain director.
- Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
