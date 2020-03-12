10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst associate.



BJC HealthCare (St. Louis) seeks a supply chain director.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Centura Health (Centennial, Colo.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain manager.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Hendricks Regional Health (Danville, Ind.) seeks a supply chain operations manager.



Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a supply chain analyst.



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

More articles on supply chain:

Trump executive order to boost respirator supply for healthcare workers

FDA classifies Medtronic heart pump recall as Class I

Patients stealing hand sanitizer, face masks from hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.