UChicago Medicine expands collaboration in China

The University of Chicago Medicine is growing its neuroscience partnership with Shanghai Blue Cross Brain Hospital in China.

The two entities first signed an assessment agreement in 2019, according to a Feb. 26 news release. Under their expanded partnership, UChicago Medicine will share more resources with the Shanghai hospital, including virtual clinical case conferences, neuroscience research symposiums and joint workshops. UChicago will also offer consultations on hospital management improvement and provide second opinions on cases.

Recently, two UChicago neuroscience experts — Shyam Prabhakaran, MD, and Peter Warnke, MD — visited Shanghai Blue Cross Brain Hospital for a tour, staff interviews, case discussions and surgical observations. During their visit, they shared expertise on stroke and epilepsy with Chinese specialists.

"The neurology collaboration at SBCBH has laid the foundation for more cooperation between UChicago Medicine and various parties in the Chinese healthcare sector," the news release said. "In the future, UChicago Medicine aims to facilitate world-class experts and scholars in more fields to diversify industry exchanges and benefit more patients."