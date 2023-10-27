The health systems tapping dyad leadership

Health systems are continuously examining strategies to drive operational greatness while ensuring high-quality patient care. For some organizations, a dyad leadership model — which often pairs a clinician with a nonclinical administrative leader for strategic and operational responsibility — is part of their approach.

Dyad leadership is not new in healthcare. However, the model continues to evolve and is used in various ways at organizations today, experts told Becker's this fall.

While it's difficult to pinpoint recent reliable data in terms of how extensive dyads are, more health systems have indicated they are adopting them and exploring how to use them more broadly than in the past.

Most recently, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health announced a new dyad leadership structure Oct. 24 in which market presidents and chief medical officers will jointly be responsible for five consumer-based markets.

The structure aims to provide greater patient access through expanded service options and settings and further elevate clinical excellence and expertise, the health system said in a news release. It also aims to enable physician and administrative leaders to partner in decision-making and leading operations.

Leaders "represent an exceptional field of professionals with diverse experiences and backgrounds, with outstanding leadership, healthcare administration and clinical experience, both within and outside of Sutter, as well as proven track records developing and maintaining successful working partnerships with physicians, clinicians and community partners," Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter, said in the release. "They will help drive operational excellence and growth at Sutter in the years ahead by integrating our teams across our system to best serve our patients, our people and our clinicians."

Sutter is not alone. Earlier this month, Tammy Lett, RN, joined Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's as senior vice president of its physician network. Ms. Lett leads all aspects of St. Luke's Medical Group in a dyad with Chief Medical Officer Darren Haskell, MD.

"St. Luke's is in the process of growing our medical group and implementing operational improvements to meet our patients' desire for timely access to our exceptional providers," Andy Bagnall, president and CEO, said in a news release shared with Becker's.

Additionally, Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health is among the healthcare organizations increasing their use of the model.

"We use them throughout our enterprise," Susan Campbell, RN, senior vice president of service lines at the health system, told Becker's this fall. "Typically, they consist of an administrative leader, such as a vice president, director or manager, and then a physician counterpart."

There is no one-size-all approach when it comes to leadership. But the dyad leadership model will likely continue in healthcare as organizations strive to provide excellent care and good access while also dealing with financial headwinds and other challenges.