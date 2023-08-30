Missouri system reorganizes, makes leadership changes

Saint Luke's Health System, a 14-hospital organization based in Kansas City, Mo., said it plans to go from four regions to three for greater collaboration and consistency of patient experience.

Under the new plan, Saint Luke's will consolidate hospitals and facilities in its North and Critical Access regions into a single region, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Saint Luke's will now operate as three regions: Central Region, South and East Region, and North and Critical Access Region.

Darren Bass, CEO of Saint Luke's North Region, will serve as CEO of Saint Luke's North and Critical Access Region.

Catherine Hamilton, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of the Critical Access Region, will serve as interim administrator for Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, Mo., and Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Mo., Saint Luke's Missouri critical access hospitals. Jeremy Armstrong will continue to serve as administrator for Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola, Kan., and Anderson County Hospital in Garnett, Kan. Both will report to Mr. Bass.

Steve Sheiber, CEO of Hedrick Medical Center, is no longer at the hospital, according to radio station KCHI.

"Our goal is to work intentionally as an aligned Health System where patients, staff and visitors know they can expect a consistent, high-quality Saint Luke's experience regardless of where they seek care," Julie Quirin, Saint Luke's COO and senior vice president, said in the health system's release. "As we have implemented this model previously throughout Saint Luke's Health System, we have seen greater clinical and operational consistency, higher levels of employee engagement, and most notably greater patient satisfaction."