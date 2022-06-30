Health systems join president's pledge for decarbonization

Representatives from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, New York-based Mount Sinai and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanete were among the 61 organizations present June 30 at the White House where they pledged to join President Joe Biden's decarbonization initiative, according to a press release.

The event brought together several leaders in the healthcare industry, including health systems, both private and federal, medical device makers and healthcare organizations.

The organizations committed to reducing 50 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, representing 650 hospitals across the nation. Healthcare suppliers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca also joined the pledge.

The pledges made "include plans to strengthen resilience to climate change, protect public health, and lower costs," according to the release.