3 healthcare delivery trends to watch in 2024, per AdventHealth's CEO

The nation's demographics, patient expectations and the technology landscape continue to rapidly evolve, and hospital leaders must understand these dynamics to maintain the industry's relevance in healthcare delivery moving forward, according to AdventHealth CEO Terry Shaw.

"The industry needs to understand the interplay between people, technology, economics and other key dynamics to effectively and holistically address these interrelated trends," Mr. Shaw wrote on LinkedIn Jan. 4. "These challenges will require us to evolve our approach beyond fragmented fixes and recreate comprehensive solutions that ensure healthcare stays viable and effective for future generations."

Three key trends shaping healthcare delivery in 2024:

1. Payer mix is changing

An "unprecedented tsunami" of older adults are aging into Medicare, leading to more financial and capacity pressures on the already strained healthcare system.

2. Patient expectations are shifting

Consumers now view their health as physical, mental and spiritual, so healthcare needs are increasing.

3. Healthcare's viability depends on AI and tech usage

Quick adoption is needed in this rapidly evolving space to "reclaim bandwidth within clinical workflows" and reduce administrative burden on a shrinking workforce.





