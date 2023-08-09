US News and Healthgrades only overlap on 5 best hospitals

Five of U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Honor Roll hospitals were also listed on Healthgrades' 2023 "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list.

U.S. News' 2023-24 Honor Roll hospitals list was released Aug. 1. The ranking was created by evaluating the 484 best regional hospitals, then naming 22 of those hospitals to the Honor Roll for "demonstrating exceptional breadth of excellence across clinical specialties," according to U.S. News.

Healthgrades' 2023 "America's 50 Best Hospitals" list was released Jan. 17. The list features hospitals that comprise the top 1 percent of hospitals in the nation for "consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures," according to Healthgrades. The 1 percent was determined by using 2019-21 Medicare data to evaluate the performance of nearly 4,500 U.S. hospitals in the treatment of 31 conditions and procedures, including heart attack, pneumonia and sepsis.

Here are the five hospitals that appeared on both lists:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Stanford Health Care-Stanford (Calif.) Hospital

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)