Top 25 industries by tech pay: Where healthcare ranks

While tech salaries dropped slightly overall in 2023, they rose in healthcare, illustrating the continued competition for health IT workers, a new report from Dice found.

Tech pay experienced "unprecedented" growth from 2019 to 2021, rising 9% in that period as companies were flush with cash to compensate tech staff, according to the career website. But some of those organizations have since scaled back, with 211,000 tech layoffs in 2023 and salaries dropping slightly, from $111,348 to $111,193. Dice called it a "sharp but brief correction in the tech talent market."

Healthcare paid an average tech salary of $117,578 in 2023, up 4.5% from a year earlier, the Jan. 30 report found. That pay level ranks healthcare eighth out of the top 25 industries. Aerospace and defense led the way at $130,574.

The healthcare industry also has the sixth-fastest growing tech salaries, an increase of 4.5% since 2021, per Dice's analysis of more than 6,000 survey responses. Government (not including education) tech workers' pay has expanded the quickest (14.8%).

Here are the top 25 industries by average tech salary, according to Dice:

1. Aerospace and Defense: $130,574

2. Software: $130,559

3. Medical/Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology: $128,141

4. Bank/Finance: $126,226

5. Consulting: $125,160

6. Utilities/Energy: $119,880

7. Insurance: $117,612

8. Healthcare: $117,578

9. Telecommunications: $114,368

10. Entertainment (Movies, Games)/Media: $113,860

11. Government (not including Education): $113,436

12. Consumer Products: $110,992

13. Retail/E­-commerce: $109,336

14. Professional Services (Accounting, Legal, Staffing): $107,269

15. Transportation/Logistics: $107,064

16. IT: $105,555

17. Manufacturing: $103,622

18. Hospitality/Travel: $99,276

19. Internet Services: $97,185

20. Nonprofit: $96,344

21. Real Estate: $93,400

22. Distributor/Wholesale: $89,987

23. Marketing/Advertising: $87,330

24. Construction/Home Building: $87,261

25. Education: $85,589