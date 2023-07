Top 170 hospitals for coronary intervention by state, per Healthgrades

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards for Coronary Intervention.

The award recognizes hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in coronary intervention procedures, including angioplasty with a stent. For a breakdown of Healthgrades' methodology,click here.

Here are Healthgrades' best hospitals for coronary intervention, by state:

Alabama

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden)

Arizona

HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

St. Luke's Medical Center (Phoenix)

California

Adventist Health Glendale

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center (San Diego)

Bakersfield Heart Hospital

CPMC Van Ness Campus (San Francisco)

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Huntington Hospital (Pasadena)

Marian Regional Medical Center (Santa Maria)

Mercy General Hospital (Sacramento)

Methodist Hospital of Southern California (Arcadia)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch)

Tri-City Medical Center (Oceanside)

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)

Colorado

Penrose Hospital (Colorado Springs)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

St. Anthony Hospital (Lakewood)

Valley View Hospital (Glenwood Springs)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)

District of Columbia

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

AdventHealth Orlando

AdventHealth Sebring

AdventHealth Waterman (Tavares)

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital

HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

HCA Florida Largo Hospital

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital (Margate)

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

NCH Baker Downtown (Naples)

Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Georgia

AdventHealth Redmond (Rome)

Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)

Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

Hawaii

Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu)

Illinois

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Edward Hospital (Naperville)

HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital (O'Fallon)

Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale

UnityPoint Health-Methodist Hospital (Peoria)

Indiana

Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

Good Samaritan Hospital (Vincennes)

Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center (Mishawaka)

St. Catherine Hospital (East Chicago)

Kansas

Kansas Medical Center (Andover)

Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Saint Luke's South Hospital (Overland Park)

Kentucky

Baptist Health Louisville

Saint Joseph East (Lexington)

Maine

Maine Medical Center (Portland)

Maryland

Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center (Clinton)

Suburban Hospital (Bethesda)

UM Capital Region Medical Center (Cheverly)

Massachusetts

Baystate Medical Center (Springfield)

Cape Cod Hospital (Hyannis)

Good Samaritan Medical Center (Brockton)

Lowell General Hospital

MetroWest Medical Center-Framingham Union Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital (Worcester)

Michigan

Ascension Genesys Hospital (Grand Blanc)

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

McLaren Northern Michigan (Petoskey)

Minnesota

CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital (Edina)

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

North Memorial Health (Robbinsdale)

Sanford Bemidji Medical Center

Missouri

Mercy Hospital Springfield

Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital (St. Louis)

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)

Nebraska

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

New Hampshire

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon)

New Jersey

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus

Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Hackensack University Medical Center

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark)

St. Mary's General Hospital (Passaic)

New York

Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca

Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown)

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center (West Islip)

Huntington Hospital

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City)

Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York City)

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York City)

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

Mount Sinai Morningside (New York City)

Mount Sinai South Nassau (Oceanside)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City)

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset)

Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

Rochester General Hospital

Saint Elizabeth Medical Center (Utica)

South Shore University Hospital (Bay Shore)

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital (Smithtown)

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn)

Staten Island University Hospital (New York City)

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Johnston Health (Smithfield)

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic

Genesis Hospital (Zanesville)

Hillcrest Hospital (Mayfield Heights)

Holzer Medical Center (Gallipolis)

Kettering Health Dayton

Mercy Medical Center (Canton)

Mercy Saint Anne Hospital (Toledo)

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

UH Geauga Medical Center (Chardon)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center

Oregon

Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center (Tualatin)

Pennsylvania

Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

Geisinger Community Medical Center (Scranton)

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville)

Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre)

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center (Camp Hill)

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

St. Mary Medical Center (Langhorne)

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

UPMC East (Monroeville)

WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (Lebanon)

Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

South Carolina

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Tennessee

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

CHI St. Luke's Health-Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

Harlingen Medical Center

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Hospital

Medical City Weatherford

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston)

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

St. David's South Austin Medical Center

St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin

The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas (Port Arthur)

Virginia

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Southside Regional Medical Center (Petersburg)

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

Ascension Saint Francis Hospital (Milwaukee)

Aurora Medical Center Summit

Aurora Saint Luke's Medical Center (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee)

UW Health University Hospital (Madison)

Wyoming

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center-West Campus