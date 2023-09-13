The world's 20 'smartest' hospitals, per Newsweek

The U.S. dominated the top 20 of Newsweek's latest "World's Best Smart Hospitals" list, published Sept. 13.

The list, a partnership between the magazine and consumer research company Statista, awards 330 hospitals in the field of smart technologies from 28 countries "that stand out for their use of electronic functionalities, telemedicine, digital imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotics."

Researchers used three steps to create the list: an international survey of hospital managers and medical professionals; the Statista Smart Hospitals Maturity Survey to assess implementation and usage of hospitals' digital technologies; and reviews of nominated hospitals through a quality assurance process via desk research. More information about the methodology is available here.

The top 20 smart hospitals in the world, per Newsweek:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester (Minn.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

4. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

5. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

6. MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

7. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

8. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

9. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin (Germany)

10. Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset (Solna, Sweden)

11. Houston Methodist Hospital

12. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

13. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

14. Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel)

15. Aarhus (Denmark) Universitetshospital

16. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

17. Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

18. Boston Medical Center

19. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

20. Universitätsklinikum Essen (Germany)