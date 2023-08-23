The 5 most-requested specialties and their pay

Nurse practitioners are the most requested specialty by employers but have the lowest average pay of the top five specialities, AMN Healthcare found.
The "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report sampled 2,676 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.
The report found the top five specialties requested and their average salary by region:
1. Nurse practitioner
Midwest: $106,635
Northeast: $122,143
Southeast: $134,250
Southwest: $126,667
West: $153,678
2. Family medicine
Midwest: $258,364
Northeast: $248,533
Southeast: $238,423
Southwest: $251,933
West: $265,905
3. Radiology
Midwest: $495,600
Northeast: $495,000
Southeast: $438,622
Southwest: $482,813
West: $442,077
4. OB-GYN
Midwest: $430,580
Northeast: $315,714
Southeast: $311,000
Southwest: $394,333
West: $380,635
5. Anesthesiology
Midwest: $476,750
Northeast: $413,267
Southeast: $456,667
Southwest: $459,063
West: $422,260