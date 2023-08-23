The 5 most-requested specialties and their pay

Nurse practitioners are the most requested specialty by employers but have the lowest average pay of the top five specialities, AMN Healthcare found.

The "2023 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives" report sampled 2,676 permanent physician and advanced practitioner search engagements that were ongoing or conducted between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

The report found the top five specialties requested and their average salary by region:

1. Nurse practitioner

Midwest: $106,635

Northeast: $122,143

Southeast: $134,250

Southwest: $126,667

West: $153,678

2. Family medicine

Midwest: $258,364

Northeast: $248,533

Southeast: $238,423

Southwest: $251,933

West: $265,905

3. Radiology

Midwest: $495,600

Northeast: $495,000

Southeast: $438,622

Southwest: $482,813

West: $442,077

4. OB-GYN

Midwest: $430,580

Northeast: $315,714

Southeast: $311,000

Southwest: $394,333

West: $380,635

5. Anesthesiology

Midwest: $476,750

Northeast: $413,267

Southeast: $456,667

Southwest: $459,063

West: $422,260