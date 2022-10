The 14 fastest-growing healthcare companies

As three of the best-known brands in the world — Amazon, Netflix and Meta — fell off the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for 2022, more than a dozen healthcare companies retained or gained spots on the 37th edition of the annual list.

Fourteen healthcare companies made the cut, down slightly from the 15 listed by Fortune in 2021. Across all sectors, only 24 companies from 2021 returned to the top 100. That 76 percent turnover rate is the highest since Fortune began tracking that statistic in 2000.

One standout of healthcare's 15 list-makers is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, coming in at No. 39. The Fla.-based newcomer to the list makes a drug used to treat a rare neuromuscular condition called Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; it led all Fortune Fastest-Growing Companies with three-year annual revenue growth of 177 percent.

Below is each company from the healthcare sector listed among the 100 fastest-growing companies by Fortune, which ranks companies based on growth in revenue, profits and stock returns over the three-year period through June 30, 2022.

Horizon Therapeutics

Rank: No. 10

Years on list: 1

Revenues ($M): $3,769

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 44%

Headquarters: Dublin, Ireland

Repligen

Rank: No. 18

Years on list: 3

Revenues ($M): $734

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 51%

Headquarters: Waltham, Mass.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Rank: No. 31

Years on list: 4

Revenues ($M): $16,508

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 49%

Headquarters: Tarrytown, N.Y.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Rank: No. 39

Years on list: 1

Revenues ($M): $154

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 177%

Headquarters: Coral Gables, Fla.

Hologic

Rank: No. 59

Years on list: 4

Revenues ($M): $5,392

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 23%

Headquarters: Marlborough, Mass.

Catalent

Rank: No. 60

Years on list: 1

Revenues ($M): $4,703

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 24%

Headquarters: Somerset, N.J.

Medifast

Rank: No. 61

Years on list: 7

Revenues ($M): $1,603

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 43%

Headquarters: Baltimore

DexCom

Rank: No. 66

Years on list: 1

Revenues ($M): $2,572

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate:

Headquarters: San Diego

PerkinElmer

Rank: No. 71

Years on list: 2

Revenues ($M): $5,019

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 26%

Headquarters: Waltham, Mass.

Staar Surgical

Rank: No. 72

Years on list: 2

Revenues ($M): $243

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 23%

Headquarters: Lake Forest, Calif.

Cigna

Rank: No. 79

Years on list: 3

Revenues ($M): $177,112

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 33%

Headquarters: Bloomfield, Conn.

Danaher

Rank: No. 90

Years on list: 1

Revenues ($M): $30,283

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 25%

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

AMN Healthcare Services

Rank: No. 91

Years on list: 3

Revenues ($M): $4,651

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 23%

Headquarters: Dallas

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Rank: No. 98

Years on list: 3

Revenues ($M): $41,123

Revenue 3-year annual growth rate: 21%

Headquarters: Waltham, Mass.