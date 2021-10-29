15 fastest-growing healthcare companies

Healthcare companies held 15 spots on this year's Fortune list of 100 fastest growing companies. From the pharmaceutical sector to technology and patient-focused healthcare, here are the 15 companies that made the list.

The companies on the list first must qualify to be considered through a variety of factors, including trading on a major U.S. stock exchange and having a minimum market capitalization of $250 million. They are then ranked by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and their three-year annualized return.

Here are the 15 health companies that made the list this year:

Joint Corp

Ranked third overall on the list of 100 companies, the Arizona-based company specializes in providing routine and affordable chiropractic care. It has over 500 locations and over 1000 licensed doctors of chiropractic on its roster.

Quidel

The California-based diagnostic healthcare manufacturer ranked seventh on the list. It develops diagnostic solutions to enhance health and well-being.

Staar Surgical

Staar designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable eye lenses to eliminate the reliance on or need for glasses or contact lenses. It ranked 14 on the list.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Ranked 15 on the list, the company uses a novel research and development platform to develop solutions to neurological and endocrine disorders.

Medspace Holdings

The global therapeutics company ranked 18 on the list. It specializes in clinical research.

Medifast

Ranked 22 on the list, Medifast is a health and wellness company focusing on holistic wellness by providing customers with individualized support and wellness plans.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Ranked 23 on the list, Vertex is a Boston-based global pharmaceutical company.

Repligen

Ranked 33 on the list, Repligen advances bioprocessing by delivering technologies and solutions to set new standards for bioprocessing.

Emergent BioSolutions

At No. 47 on the list, this pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and delivers medical countermeasures.

Cigna

Health insurance company Cigna also made the list at number 50. The global health service company has 74, 000 employees.

Align Technology

The global medical device company focuses on orthodontic and restorative treatments through solutions like Invisalign and iTero. The company ranks 55 on the list.

Charles River Laboratories International

The pharmaceutical company specializes in preclinical and clinical laboratory and gene and cell therapy services. It ranks 61 on the list.

PerkinElmer

At No. 82 on the list, PerkinElmer conducts detection, imaging and informatics across a range of industries.

Addus

Addus is a provider of comprehensive home care and support services for older adults and people who have disabilities or who are chronically ill. It ranks 93 on the list.

LHC Group

This Louisiana-based company came 94 on the list. They specialize in providing in-home healthcare services to patients, including home health, hospice and facility-based care. It has30,000 employees in 35 states.