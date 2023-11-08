States with the highest, lowest percentages of 'A'-ranked hospitals, per Leapfrog

Utah had the highest percentage of "A"-ranked hospitals in the country while four states had no "A"-ranked hospitals, according to The Leapfrog Group's fall safety grades.

Since 2012, Leapfrog has assigned grades to nearly 3,000 acute-care general hospitals across the nation every fall and spring. The grades evaluate hospitals' performance on up to 22 patient safety measures from CMS, the Leapfrog Hospital survey and other sources. The grades are the only hospital ratings program solely based on hospitals' ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections. Read more about Leapfrog's methodology here.

Here are the 10 states that had the highest and lowest percentages of their respective hospitals receive "A" grades (Note: This list includes Washington, D.C.):

Highest

Utah: 51.9%

Virginia: 50.7%

North Carolina: 47.7%

Pennsylvania: 44.1%

South Carolina: 43.1%

Connecticut: 42.9%

Montana: 40%

Tennessee: 39.2%

Florida: 38%

Texas: 37.9%

Lowest

North Dakota: 0%

District of Columbia: 0%

Delaware: 0%

Wyoming: 0%

Vermont: 0%

West Virginia: 4.5%

Iowa: 9.4%

South Dakota: 10%

Wisconsin: 10.4%

New York: 10.9%