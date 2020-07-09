State breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by race/ethnicity
A new dataset from Kaiser Family Foundation segments COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity for each state, which offers more specific insights into the health inequities that exist for Black and Hispanic Americans during the pandemic.
The dataset is based on an analysis of publicly reported COVID-19 data from state websites as of July 6. State population distribution by race/ethnicity is based on data from the 2018 American Community Survey.
Below is the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among white, Black and Hispanic populations in each state.
Note: When possible, percentages are based on a total of all confirmed deaths, including those with unknown race/identify. An asterisk denotes that states included Hispanic individuals in race categories. This varies among states, since people of Hispanic origins can be any of any race.
Alabama
White: 50 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)
Black: 45 percent (27 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)*
Alaska
White: 63 percent of deaths (64percent of total population)
Black: 0 percent (3 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 0 percent (7 percent of total population)*
Arizona
White: 42 percent of deaths (54 percent of total population)
Black: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 22 percent (32 percent of total population)
Arkansas
White: 54 percent of deaths (77 percent of total population)
Black: 24 percent (15 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 8 percent (8 percent of total population)*
California
White: 31 percent of deaths (37 percent of total population)
Black: 9 percent (5 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 41 percent (39 percent of total population)
Colorado
White: 63 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)
Black: 7 percent (4 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 21 percent (22 percent of total population)
Connecticut
White: 73 percent of deaths (66 percent of total population)
Black: 15 percent (10 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 9 percent (17 percent of total population)
Delaware
White: 63 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)
Black: 26 percent (21 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 6 percent (9 percent of total population)
Florida
White: 48 percent of deaths (53 percent of total population)
Black: 20 percent (15 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 26 percent (26 percent of total population)
Georgia
White: 45 percent of deaths (52 percent of total population)
Black: 47 percent (31 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 5 percent (10 percent of total population)
Hawaii
White: Not reporting (23 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (2 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (10 percent of total population)*
Idaho
White: 94 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)
Black: 1 percent (1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 6 percent (13 percent of total population)*
Illinois
White: 44 percent of deaths (66 percent of total population)
Black: 28 percent (14 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 21 percent (17 percent of total population)
Indiana
White: 65 percent of deaths (83 percent of total population)
Black: 14 percent (9 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (7 percent of total population)*
Iowa
White: 80 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)
Black: 5 percent (3 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 7 percent (6 percent of total population)*
Kansas
White: 70 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)
Black: 22 percent (6 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 12 percent (12 percent of total population)*
Kentucky
White: 56 percent of deaths (87 percent of total population)
Black: 11 percent (8 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 4 percent (4 percent of total population)*
Louisiana
White: 46 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)
Black: 53 percent (32 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (5 percent of total population)*
Maine
White: 86 percent of deaths (95 percent of total population)
Black: 0 percent (1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)*
Maryland
White: 43 percent of deaths (50 percent of total population)
Black: 40 percent (29 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 11 percent (10 percent of total population)
Massachusetts
White: 75 percent of deaths (71 percent of total population)
Black: 8 percent (7 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 7 percent (12 percent of total population)
Michigan
White: 52 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)
Black: 40 percent (14 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (5 percent of total population)*
Minnesota
White: 74 percent of deaths (83 percent of total population)
Black: 45 percent (27 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 3 percent (5 percent of total population)*
Mississippi
White: 41 percent of deaths (57 percent of total population)
Black: 8 percent (7 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (3 percent of total population)
Missouri
White: 58 percent of deaths (82 percent of total population)
Black: 35 percent (11 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (4 percent of total population)*
Montana
White: 64 percent of deaths (89 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (<1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)*
Nebraska
White: 77 percent of deaths (86 percent of total population)
Black: 7 percent (4 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 24 percent (11 percent of total population)*
Nevada
White: 45 percent of deaths (49 percent of total population)
Black: 12 percent (9 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 16 percent (29 percent of total population)
New Hampshire
White: 76 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)
Black: 2 percent (1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)
New Jersey
White: 44 percent of deaths (55 percent of total population)
Black: 15 percent (13 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 16 percent (21 percent of total population)
New Mexico
White: NR (37 percent of total population)
Black: NR (2 percent of total population)
Hispanic: NR (49 percent of total population)
New York (excludes New York City, which reports data separately)
White: 60 percent of deaths (55 percent of total population)
Black: 17 percent (14 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 14 percent (19 percent of total population)
New York City
White: 25 percent of deaths (32 percent of total population)
Black: 28 percent (22 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 31 percent (29 percent of total population)
North Carolina
White: 56 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)
Black: 32 percent (21 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 9 percent (10 percent of total population)*
North Dakota
White: Not reporting (84 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (3 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)
Ohio
White: 77 percent of deaths (81 percent of total population)
Black: 19 percent (12 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 2 percent (4 percent of total population)*
Oklahoma
White: 75 percent of deaths (72 percent of total population)
Black: 7 percent (7 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (11 percent of total population)*
Oregon
White: 74 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)
Black: 3 percent (2 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 12 percent (13 percent of total population)*
Pennsylvania
White: 69 percent of deaths (80 percent of total population)
Black: 21 percent (11 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 6 percent (8 percent of total population)*
Rhode Island
White: 67 percent of deaths (72 percent of total population)
Black: 5 percent (6 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 8 percent (16 percent of total population)
South Carolina
White: 46 percent of deaths (67 percent of total population)
Black: 45 percent (26 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 4 percent (6 percent of total population)*
South Dakota
White: Not reporting (82 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (2 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)
Tennessee
White: 56 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)
Black: 35 percent (17 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 9 percent (5 percent of total population)*
Texas
White: 44 percent of deaths (41 percent of total population)
Black: 13 percent (12 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 29 percent (40 percent of total population)
Utah
White: 54 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)
Black: 2 percent (1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 24 percent (14 percent of total population)
Vermont
White: 95 percent of deaths (94 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 0 percent (2 percent of total population)*
Virginia
White: 54 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)
Black: 22 percent (19 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 11 percent (10 percent of total population)
Washington
White: 66 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)
Black: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 12 percent (13 percent of total population)
West Virginia
White: Not reporting (93 percent of total population)
Black: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)
Hispanic: Not reporting (1 percent of total population)*
Wisconsin
White: 70 percent of deaths (85 percent of total population)
Black: 24 percent (6 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 11 percent (7 percent of total population)*
Wyoming
White: 45 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)
Black: 0 percent (<1 percent of total population)
Hispanic: 5 percent (10 percent of total population)
To view COVID-19 mortality data for additional race/ethnicities, click here.
