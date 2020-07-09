State breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by race/ethnicity

A new dataset from Kaiser Family Foundation segments COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity for each state, which offers more specific insights into the health inequities that exist for Black and Hispanic Americans during the pandemic.

The dataset is based on an analysis of publicly reported COVID-19 data from state websites as of July 6. State population distribution by race/ethnicity is based on data from the 2018 American Community Survey.

Below is the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among white, Black and Hispanic populations in each state.

Note: When possible, percentages are based on a total of all confirmed deaths, including those with unknown race/identify. An asterisk denotes that states included Hispanic individuals in race categories. This varies among states, since people of Hispanic origins can be any of any race.

Alabama

White: 50 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)

Black: 45 percent (27 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)*

Alaska

White: 63 percent of deaths (64percent of total population)

Black: 0 percent (3 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 0 percent (7 percent of total population)*

Arizona

White: 42 percent of deaths (54 percent of total population)

Black: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 22 percent (32 percent of total population)

Arkansas

White: 54 percent of deaths (77 percent of total population)

Black: 24 percent (15 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 8 percent (8 percent of total population)*

California

White: 31 percent of deaths (37 percent of total population)

Black: 9 percent (5 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 41 percent (39 percent of total population)

Colorado

White: 63 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)

Black: 7 percent (4 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 21 percent (22 percent of total population)

Connecticut

White: 73 percent of deaths (66 percent of total population)

Black: 15 percent (10 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 9 percent (17 percent of total population)

Delaware

White: 63 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)

Black: 26 percent (21 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 6 percent (9 percent of total population)

Florida

White: 48 percent of deaths (53 percent of total population)

Black: 20 percent (15 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 26 percent (26 percent of total population)

Georgia

White: 45 percent of deaths (52 percent of total population)

Black: 47 percent (31 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 5 percent (10 percent of total population)

Hawaii

White: Not reporting (23 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (2 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (10 percent of total population)*

Idaho

White: 94 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)

Black: 1 percent (1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 6 percent (13 percent of total population)*

Illinois

White: 44 percent of deaths (66 percent of total population)

Black: 28 percent (14 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 21 percent (17 percent of total population)

Indiana

White: 65 percent of deaths (83 percent of total population)

Black: 14 percent (9 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (7 percent of total population)*

Iowa

White: 80 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)

Black: 5 percent (3 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 7 percent (6 percent of total population)*

Kansas

White: 70 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)

Black: 22 percent (6 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 12 percent (12 percent of total population)*

Kentucky

White: 56 percent of deaths (87 percent of total population)

Black: 11 percent (8 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 4 percent (4 percent of total population)*

Louisiana

White: 46 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)

Black: 53 percent (32 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (5 percent of total population)*

Maine

White: 86 percent of deaths (95 percent of total population)

Black: 0 percent (1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)*

Maryland

White: 43 percent of deaths (50 percent of total population)

Black: 40 percent (29 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 11 percent (10 percent of total population)

Massachusetts

White: 75 percent of deaths (71 percent of total population)

Black: 8 percent (7 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 7 percent (12 percent of total population)

Michigan

White: 52 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)

Black: 40 percent (14 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (5 percent of total population)*

Minnesota

White: 74 percent of deaths (83 percent of total population)

Black: 45 percent (27 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 3 percent (5 percent of total population)*

Mississippi

White: 41 percent of deaths (57 percent of total population)

Black: 8 percent (7 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (3 percent of total population)

Missouri

White: 58 percent of deaths (82 percent of total population)

Black: 35 percent (11 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (4 percent of total population)*

Montana

White: 64 percent of deaths (89 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (<1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)*

Nebraska

White: 77 percent of deaths (86 percent of total population)

Black: 7 percent (4 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 24 percent (11 percent of total population)*

Nevada

White: 45 percent of deaths (49 percent of total population)

Black: 12 percent (9 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 16 percent (29 percent of total population)

New Hampshire

White: 76 percent of deaths (90 percent of total population)

Black: 2 percent (1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)

New Jersey

White: 44 percent of deaths (55 percent of total population)

Black: 15 percent (13 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 16 percent (21 percent of total population)

New Mexico

White: NR (37 percent of total population)

Black: NR (2 percent of total population)

Hispanic: NR (49 percent of total population)

New York (excludes New York City, which reports data separately)

White: 60 percent of deaths (55 percent of total population)

Black: 17 percent (14 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 14 percent (19 percent of total population)

New York City

White: 25 percent of deaths (32 percent of total population)

Black: 28 percent (22 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 31 percent (29 percent of total population)

North Carolina

White: 56 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)

Black: 32 percent (21 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 9 percent (10 percent of total population)*

North Dakota

White: Not reporting (84 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (3 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)

Ohio

White: 77 percent of deaths (81 percent of total population)

Black: 19 percent (12 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 2 percent (4 percent of total population)*

Oklahoma

White: 75 percent of deaths (72 percent of total population)

Black: 7 percent (7 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (11 percent of total population)*

Oregon

White: 74 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)

Black: 3 percent (2 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 12 percent (13 percent of total population)*

Pennsylvania

White: 69 percent of deaths (80 percent of total population)

Black: 21 percent (11 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 6 percent (8 percent of total population)*

Rhode Island

White: 67 percent of deaths (72 percent of total population)

Black: 5 percent (6 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 8 percent (16 percent of total population)

South Carolina

White: 46 percent of deaths (67 percent of total population)

Black: 45 percent (26 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 4 percent (6 percent of total population)*

South Dakota

White: Not reporting (82 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (2 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)

Tennessee

White: 56 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)

Black: 35 percent (17 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 9 percent (5 percent of total population)*

Texas

White: 44 percent of deaths (41 percent of total population)

Black: 13 percent (12 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 29 percent (40 percent of total population)

Utah

White: 54 percent of deaths (78 percent of total population)

Black: 2 percent (1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 24 percent (14 percent of total population)

Vermont

White: 95 percent of deaths (94 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 0 percent (2 percent of total population)*

Virginia

White: 54 percent of deaths (62 percent of total population)

Black: 22 percent (19 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 11 percent (10 percent of total population)

Washington

White: 66 percent of deaths (68 percent of total population)

Black: 3 percent (4 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 12 percent (13 percent of total population)

West Virginia

White: Not reporting (93 percent of total population)

Black: Not reporting (4 percent of total population)

Hispanic: Not reporting (1 percent of total population)*

Wisconsin

White: 70 percent of deaths (85 percent of total population)

Black: 24 percent (6 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 11 percent (7 percent of total population)*

Wyoming

White: 45 percent of deaths (84 percent of total population)

Black: 0 percent (<1 percent of total population)

Hispanic: 5 percent (10 percent of total population)





To view COVID-19 mortality data for additional race/ethnicities, click here.





