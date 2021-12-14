Only 6 hospitals made Leapfrog's top general hospital list 2 years in a row

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Only six hospitals were honored as top general hospitals by The Leapfrog Group in both 2020 and 2021.
Recently, the Leapfrog Group released its annual Top Hospital Award, with 46 general hospitals making the list.
The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection was based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates.
Here are the six general hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award in both 2020 and 2021:
Florida
AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
AdventHealth Zephyrhills
New York
White Plains Hospital
Pennsylvania
Butler Memorial Hospital
Virginia
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)