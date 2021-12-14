Only 6 hospitals made Leapfrog's top general hospital list 2 years in a row

Only six hospitals were honored as top general hospitals by The Leapfrog Group in both 2020 and 2021.

Recently, the Leapfrog Group released its annual Top Hospital Award, with 46 general hospitals making the list.

The Leapfrog Group used data from its annual hospital survey to identify the top hospitals. Selection was based on excellence across several quality standards and areas of patient care, including surgery outcomes, medication safety and infection rates.

Here are the six general hospitals that received the Top Hospital Award in both 2020 and 2021:

Florida

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Zephyrhills

New York

White Plains Hospital

Pennsylvania

Butler Memorial Hospital

Virginia

Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)