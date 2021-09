Lown Institute names most socially responsible hospital in each state

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, unveiled its 2021 list of the best-ranked hospitals for social responsibility in each state Sept. 21.

The social responsibility list is part of the Lown Institute's ranking of 3,010 hospitals based on 54 metrics across three main categories: equity, value and outcomes. Metrics included inclusivity, pay equity, avoiding overuse, and clinical outcomes, as well as cost efficiency.

Below is a list of the most socially responsible hospital by state, according to the ranking:

Alaska: Providence Alaska Medical Center (Anchorage)

Alabama: University of South Alabama Medical Center (Mobile)

Arkansas: Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway

Arizona: Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson)

California: Oroville Hospital

Colorado: Denver Health Medical Center

Connecticut: William W. Backus Hospital (Norwich)

District of Columbia: United Medical Center

Delaware: Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus (Dover)

Florida: Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Georgia: Emory University Hospital Midtown (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Kuakini Medical Center (Honolulu)

Iowa: CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

Idaho: West Valley Medical Center (Caldwell)

Illinois: West Suburban Medical Center (Oak Park)

Indiana: Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

Kansas: McPherson Hospital

Kentucky: Saint Joseph Berea

Louisiana: Abbeville General Hospital

Massachusetts: Boston Medical Center

Maryland: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

Maine: Southern Maine Health Care (Biddeford)

Michigan: DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

Minnesota: Fairview Lakes Medical Center (Wyoming)

Missouri: University of Missouri Health Care (Columbia)

Mississippi: Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (Jackson)

Montana: Logan Health Medical Center (Kalispell)

North Carolina: Atrium Health University City (Charlotte)

North Dakota: CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck)

Nebraska: CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)

New Hampshire: Lakes Region General Hospital (Laconia)

New Jersey: CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital (Jersey City)

New Mexico: UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho)

Nevada: North Vista Hospital (North Las Vegas)

New York: Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (Plattsburgh)

Ohio: Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia)

Oklahoma: Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa)

Oregon: Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center (Gresham)

Pennsylvania: Suburban Community Hospital (Norristown)

Rhode Island: Landmark Medical Center (Woonsocket)

South Carolina: Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

South Dakota: Avera St. Mary's Hospital (Pierre)

Tennessee: TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center (Smyrna)

Texas: St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Utah: Mountain View Hospital (Payson)

Virginia: VCU Medical Center (Richmond)

Vermont: Porter Medical Center (Middlebury)

Washington: Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

Wisconsin: SSM Health St. Clare Hospital-Baraboo

West Virginia: Cabell Huntington Hospital

Wyoming: Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette)

Read about the 20 most socially responsible hospitals in the U.S. here.