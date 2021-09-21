20 most socially responsible hospitals: Lown Institute

Two New Jersey hospitals topped the Lown Institute's 2021 list of socially responsible hospitals.

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, unveiled the social responsibility ranking Sept. 21. The social responsibility list ranks 3,010 hospitals and is based on 54 metrics across three main categories: equity, value and outcomes. Among the metrics are inclusivity, pay equity, avoiding overuse and clinical outcomes, as well as cost efficiency, a new metric that evaluates how well hospitals achieve low mortality rates at a low cost.

According to the Lown Institute, about half of the U.S. News & World Report's top honor roll hospitals failed to place within the top third of the social responsibility ranking. While these hospitals performed well in value and outcomes, they performed poorly in equity, according to the report.

The top 20 hospitals for social responsibility in the U.S., ranked by the Lown Institute:

1. Carepoint Health-Christ Hospital (Jersey City, N.J.)

2. Saint Michael's Medical Center (Newark, N.J.)

3. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

4. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital

5. University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus (Baltimore)

6. University of New Mexico Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho)

7. Mercy Hospital Clermont (Batavia, Ohio)

8. Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center (Gresham, Ore.)

9. Banner-University Medical Center South Campus (Tucson, Ariz.)

10. East Liverpool (Ohio) City Hospital

11. Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch, Calif.)

12. Boston Medical Center

13. Capital Health System — Fuld Campus (Trenton, N.J.)

14. Denver Health Medical Center

15. Adventist Health Portland (Ore.)

16. Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center (Plattsburg, N.Y.)

17. Barton Memorial Hospital (South Lake Tahoe, Calif.)

18. Metrohealth System (Cleveland)

19. North Colorado Medical System (Greeley, Colo.)

20. Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (San Jose, Calif.)