Highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree: US News

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the best jobs without a bachelor's degree requirement that yield the highest earning potential, including those in healthcare.
The rankings are part of the media company's "Best Jobs" rankings. Some of the jobs without a college degree require apprenticeship training or certificate completion before starting, according to U.S. News. Others may allow workers to begin their roles and learn on the job.
To determine the rankings, released Jan. 9, U.S. News examined Bureau of Labor Statistics data for each job's growth prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the highest-paying healthcare jobs that do not require a degree, according to U.S. News — listed alongside their respective annual median wage, in descending order:
1. Hearing aid specialist — $59,020
2. Surgical technologist — $55,960
3. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse — $54,620
4. Massage therapist — $49,860
5. Paramedic — $49,090
6. Medical records technician — $47,180
7. Dental assistant — $44,820
8. Optician — $39,610
9. Ophthalmic medical technician — $38,860
10. Phlebotomist — $38,530
11. Medical secretary — $38,500
12. Medical assistant — $38,270
13. Esthetician and skin care specialist — $38,060
14. Pharmacy technician — $37,790
15. Occupational therapy aide — $37,060
16. Nursing aide — $35,760
17. Physical therapist aide — $31,410