Highest-paying healthcare jobs without a degree: US News

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the best jobs without a bachelor's degree requirement that yield the highest earning potential, including those in healthcare.

The rankings are part of the media company's "Best Jobs" rankings. Some of the jobs without a college degree require apprenticeship training or certificate completion before starting, according to U.S. News. Others may allow workers to begin their roles and learn on the job.

To determine the rankings, released Jan. 9, U.S. News examined Bureau of Labor Statistics data for each job's growth prospects, wage potential, employment, job safety and stability, and work-life balance. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the highest-paying healthcare jobs that do not require a degree, according to U.S. News — listed alongside their respective annual median wage, in descending order:

1. Hearing aid specialist — $59,020

2. Surgical technologist — $55,960

3. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurse — $54,620

4. Massage therapist — $49,860

5. Paramedic — $49,090

6. Medical records technician — $47,180

7. Dental assistant — $44,820

8. Optician — $39,610

9. Ophthalmic medical technician — $38,860

10. Phlebotomist — $38,530

11. Medical secretary — $38,500

12. Medical assistant — $38,270

13. Esthetician and skin care specialist — $38,060

14. Pharmacy technician — $37,790

15. Occupational therapy aide — $37,060

16. Nursing aide — $35,760

17. Physical therapist aide — $31,410