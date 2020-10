Healthgrades' 214 best hospitals for critical care 2021

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2021 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 20, which include the top hospitals for critical care.

The 214 hospitals in this ranking demonstrated excellent clinical outcomes in treating pulmonary embolism, respiratory system failure, sepsis and diabetic emergencies. For a description of Healthgrades' methodology, click here.

Below are Healthgrades' best hospitals for critical care, by state.

Arizona

Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Banner Baywood Medical Center (Mesa)

Banner Boswell Medical Center (Sun City)

Banner Estrella Medical Center (Phoenix)

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center (Glendale)

Chandler Regional Medical Center

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

California

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Oakland)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus (Berkeley)

Cedars - Sinai Medical Center (West Hollywood)

Centinela Hospital Medical Center (Inglewood)

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

Enloe Medical Center (Chico)

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Medical Center

Kaweah Delta Medical Center (Visalia)

Memorial Medical Center (Modesto)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Oroville Hospital

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Providence Holy Cross Medical Center (Mission Hills)

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (Burbank)

Queen Of The Valley Medical Center (Napa)

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Saint Francis Memorial Hospital (San Francisco)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Orange)

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Sherman Oaks Hospital

St. John's Regional Medical Center (Oxnard)

St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton)

St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco)

Stanford Health Care

Sutter Medical Center-Ose Adams Medical Pavilion (Sacramento)

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica

UCSD Medical Center-Hillcrest (San Diego)

Colorado

North Colorado Medical Center (Greeley)

Parker Adventist Hospital

Penrose-St. Francis Health Services (Colorado Springs)

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Denver)

Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

St. Anthony North Health Campus (Westminster)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

The Medical Center of Aurora

UCHealth Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion-Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)

Connecticut

Hartford Hospital

Middlesex Hospital (Middletown)

Yale New Haven Hospital

Florida

Adventhealth Orlando

Aventura Hospital & Medical Center

Cape Coral Hospital

Gulf Coast Medical Center (Fort Myers)

Lee Memorial Hospital (Fort Myers)

Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach)

NCH Baker Hospital (Downtown Naples)

Orange Park Medical Center

Georgia

Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville)

Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta)

Illinois

Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center (Oak Lawn)

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital (Downers Grove)

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center (Chicago)

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Good Samaritan Regional Health Center (Mount Vernon)

Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights)

OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

Palos Community Hospital (Palos Heights)

Indiana

Deaconess Hospital (Evansville)

Iowa

Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street (Davenport)

Great River Medical Center (West Burlington)

Iowa Methodist Medical Center (Des Moines)

St. Luke's Hospital (Cedar Rapids)

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital (Waterloo)

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Regional Medical Center (Fort Dodge)

Kansas

Ascension Via Christi Hospital St. Francis (Wichita)

Providence Medical Center (Kansas City)

Stormont Vail Hospital (Topeka)

University Of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Wesley Medical Center (Wichita)

Kentucky

Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)

Saint Joseph Hospital (Lexington)

Maryland

Atlantic General Hospital (Berlin)

Calverthealth Medical Center (Prince Frederick)

Frederick Health

Holy Cross Hospital (Silver Spring)

Howard County General Hospital (Columbia)

Peninsula Regional Medical Center (Salisbury)

UM Charles Regional Medical Center (La Plata)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)

Massachusetts

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Umass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester)

Michigan

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Lakeland Medical Center (Saint Joseph)

Spectrum Health Hospitals Butterworth Hospital (Grand Rapids)

St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Ypsilanti)

St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital

Minnesota

Abbott Northwestern Hospital (Minneapolis)

AllinaHealth-United Hospital (Saint Paul)

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary's Campus (Rochester)

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids)

Regions Hospital (Saint Paul)

St. Francis Regional Medical Center (Shakopee)

Missouri

Boone Hospital Center (Columbia)

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Mercy Hospital St. Louis

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-St. Charles

Montana

Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital

St. Vincent Healthcare (Billings)

Nebraska

CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy (Omaha)

CHI Health Good Samaritan (Kearney)

CHI Health Immanuel (Omaha)

CHI Health Lakeside (Omaha)

Nevada

MountainView Hospital (Las Vegas)

Renown Regional Medical Center (Reno)

New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center

Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

Raritan Bay Medical Center-Perth Amboy

Valley Hospital (Ridgewood)

New Mexico

Presbyterian Hospital (Albuquerque)

New York

Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown)

NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens (Flushing)

NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital (New York City)

NYU Winthrop Hospital (Mineola)

Rochester General Hospital

Saint Peter's Hospital (Albany)

St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital (Newburgh)

Stony Brook University Hospital

Vassar Brothers Medical Center (Poughkeepsie)

North Carolina

AdventHealth Hendersonville

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton)

Mission Hospital-Asheville

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Pardee Hospital (Hendersonville)

Vidant Medical Center (Greenville)

Ohio

Adena Regional Medical Center (Chillicothe)

Bethesda North Hospital (Cincinnati)

East Liverpool City Hospital

Marion General Hospital

Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital (Batavia)

Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital

Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center (Lima)

Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center (Toledo)

Mercy Health-West Hospital (Cincinnati)

Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton)

OhioHealth Grant Medical Center (Columbus)

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus)

Southwest General Health Center (Middleburg Heights)

Summa Health System-Akron Campus

The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

Oregon

Providence Portland Medical Center

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Valley Hospital (Natrona Heights)

Chambersburg Hospital

Chester County Hospital (West Chester)

Geisinger Community Medical Center (Scranton)

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Lancaster General Hospital

Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

Reading Hospital (West Reading)

Riddle Memorial Hospital (Media)

St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus

UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital

WellSpan York Hospital

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

The Miriam Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

Grand Strand Medical Center (Myrtle Beach)

St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)

Tennessee

University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center-Fort Worth

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple

Doctors Hospital At Renaissance (Edinburg)

Hendrick Medical Center (Abilene)

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital (Baytown)

Utah

University of Utah Hospitals And Clinics (Salt Lake City)

Vermont

University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)

Virginia

Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center (Mechanicsville)

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond)

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Inova Alexandria Hospital

Inova Mount Vernon Hospital (Alexandria)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (Virginia Beach)

Washington

EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland

Harborview Medical Center (Seattle)

Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center (Vancouver)

St. Clare Hospital (Lakewood)

West Virginia

Cabell Huntington Hospital

Wisconsin

Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee (Mequon)

Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital

Unitypoint Health-Meriter (Madison)

More articles on ratings and rankings:

5 college communities most vulnerable to a COVID-19 outbreak

10 healthiest communities in the US

50 top teaching hospitals in the US, ranked by Washington Monthly Magazine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.