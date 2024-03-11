Best jobs for work-life balance: US News

Many of the 20 best jobs for work-life balance can be found in a hospital or health system, according to a Feb. 22 ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

The publication rounded up the 20 jobs from its 2024 "Best Jobs" ranking with the highest scores for work-life balance. The ratings accounted for work hours, workload and pace of work, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These 20 jobs allow for a stable and rewarding career — but not at the cost of one's personal life, according to U.S. News:

1. Occupational therapist

2. Dental hygienist

3. Massage therapist

4. School psychologist

5. Speech-language pathologist

6. Social and community service manager

7. Pharmacist

8. Marketing manager

9. Web developer

10. Security guard

11. Physical therapist

12. Respiratory therapist

13. IT manager

14. Occupational therapy assistant

15. Public relations specialist

16. Choreographer

17. Mental health counselor

18. Optician

19. Taxi driver

20. Marriage and family therapist