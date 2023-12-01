6 major health systems ranked on LGBTQ inclusion

Six major health systems have been ranked by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation regarding their inclusivity toward lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

For the foundation's most recent report, released Nov. 30, it invited Fortune magazine's 1,000 largest publicly and privately traded businesses in 2022 and American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms in 2022 to participate in the Corporate Equality Index. The index measures non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; and support of an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Sources used to evaluate the companies include their responses to the index survey; IRS 990 tax filings; case law and news accounts regarding findings of discrimination, corporate responsibility and the LGBTQ+ community at large; and individuals that reported verifiable information to the HRC Foundation.

Across all industries, 1,384 companies participated this year, and 545 earned a perfect score of 100. By comparison, only 13 companies earned a perfect score on the first index in 2002.

These six health systems were rated and are listed alongside their equality index score out of 100:

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) — 95





HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) — 85





ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.) — 60





Tenet Healthcare (Dallas) — 60





Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)* — 5





Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.)* — 5

*This health system did not participate in the Corporate Equality Index by replying to the survey but was ranked using publicly available information and information submitted to HRC by unofficial LGBTQ employee groups or individual employees.