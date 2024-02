California has the highest number of physician groups while North Dakota has the fewest, a Definitive Healthcare report found.

The report used Physician Group View to find the number of active physician group practices in each state.

Here are the five states with the most and fewest physician group practices:

Most

California: 31,477

Florida: 26,021

Texas: 25,659

New York: 21,411

Pennsylvania: 13,890

Fewest

North Dakota: 739

Wyoming: 748

Vermont: 755

Alaska: 841

Montana: 1,095