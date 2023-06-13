5 most, least expensive states to have a baby

New York is the most expensive state for a vaginal delivery in the U.S., according to Fair Health's Cost of Giving Birth Tracker.

The national median charge value for vaginal delivery is $27,371.88 in the U.S. The data, released in September 2022, includes costs for the delivery itself, anesthesia, fetal nonstress tests, ultrasounds, laboratory work and breast pumps.

The five most expensive states to have a baby:

New York — $37,935.35 New Jersey — $37,464.70 Alaska — $36,447.44 California — $35,710.45 Florida — $31,983.52

The five least expensive states to have a baby:

Montana — $20,982.97 North Dakota — $20,827.54 West Virginia — $20,776.05 Louisiana — $18,610.69 Alabama — $17,929.18

