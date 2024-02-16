382 rural hospitals cut chemotherapy, breakdown by state

Rural hospitals are cutting chemotherapy services, straining access to care in some states.

According to a February 2024 report from Chartis, a healthcare advisory services firm, 382 rural hospitals ended chemotherapy services from 2014 to 2022, with 29 added in the last 12 months of the report period. Texas lost the most over the eight years studied, with 47% of rural hospitals stopping chemotherapy services. Mississippi and Tennessee both had more than 40% of rural hospitals cut chemotherapy over the reporting period.

The states with the most rural hospitals ending chemotherapy from 2014 to 2022 were:

1. Texas: 57

2. Oklahoma: 23

3. Georgia: 23

4. Tennessee: 22

5. Mississippi: 21

This decline in chemotherapy services occurred as cancer diagnoses for people under 50 years old was on the rise, jumping 13% from 2000 to 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The CDC reported 1.6 million new cancer cases in 2020, the last year data is available, and 602,347 people died of cancer. States in the Southeastern part of the country had among the most new cancer patients in the last 20 years, and also saw among the highest rates of rural hospital service cuts since 2014.

Below is the breakdown for percentage of rural hospitals cutting chemotherapy services by state, according to Chartis:

41 to 50%

Texas

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Mississippi

Alabama

Georgia

Florida

31% to 40%

California

New York

South Carolina

21% to 30%

Nevada

Arizona

New Mexico

Louisiana

Alaska

11% to 20%

Washington

Montana

Wyoming

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Arkansas

Kentucky

Ohio

North Carolina

Virginia

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Maine

0% to 10%

Oregon

Idaho

North Dakota

South Dakota

Nebraska

Colorado

Minnesota

Iowa

Wisconsin

Illinois

Indiana

West Virginia

Maryland

Delaware

New Jersey

Connecticut

Rhode Island

Vermont

Hawaii