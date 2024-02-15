30 cities with the highest flu vaccination rates

When it comes to flu vaccination rates, the Midwest reigns supreme, according to a Feb. 12 analysis from SmartAsset.

The financial services company analyzed 2023 Medicare data to identify the percentage of fee-for-service Medicare enrollees in 100 large cities who received an annual flu vaccination. The cities with the highest vaccination rates were most frequently situated in the Midwest.

These 30 cities had the highest percentage of older adults with a flu shot in 2023:

1. Madison, Wis. — 69%

2. Lincoln, Neb. — 66%

3. Omaha, Neb. — 63%

4 (tie). Durham, N.C. — 62%

4 (tie). St. Paul, Minn. — 62%

4 (tie). Minneapolis — 62%

7. Raleigh, N.C. — 61%

8. St. Louis — 60%

9 (tie). Baltimore — 59%

9 (tie). Plano, Texas — 59%

11. Louisville, Ky. — 58%

12 (tie). Lexington, Ky. — 57%

12 (tie). Cincinnati — 57%

12 (tie). Seattle — 57%

12 (tie). Columbus, Ohio — 57%

12 (tie). Charlotte, N.C. — 57%

17 (tie). Fort Wayne, Ind. — 56%

17 (tie). Winston-Salem, N.C. — 56%

17 (tie). Wichita, Kan. — 56%

17 (tie). Philadelphia — 56%

17 (tie). Greensboro, N.C. — 56%

17 (tie). Arlington, Va. — 56%

17 (tie). Aurora, Colo. — 56%

24 (tie). Cleveland — 55%

24 (tie). Pittsburgh — 55%

24 (tie). Tulsa, Okla. — 55%

24 (tie). Garland, Texas — 55%

24 (tie). Milwaukee — 55%

24 (tie). Dallas — 55%

24 (tie). Irving, Texas — 55%