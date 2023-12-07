3 fastest-growing healthcare brands, per Morning Consult

One health system — and two healthcare disruptors — were included in Morning Consult's list of the fastest-growing companies for 2023.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was the 18th fastest-growing brand for baby boomers, according to the Dec. 7 report.

Amazon Pharmacy, the tech retailer's online medication-delivery service, was the top healthcare company overall, ranking as the 12th fastest-growing brand among all U.S. adults.

Fellow healthcare disruptor CVS came in ninth among baby boomers for its CarePass membership program.

For millennials, healthcare was the fourth fastest-growing purchasing consideration category, following financial services, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality, and coming in above automotive, tech, retail and e-commerce, and food and beverage.

The business intelligence firm surveyed thousands of U.S. adults in January then again in October to compare how likely they were to purchase from more than 1,500 brands.