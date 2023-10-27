20 cities with surging populations

Populations are exploding in the South and Southwest, according to a Oct. 25 study from SmartAsset.

The financial technology company examined 344 U.S. cities with populations of more than 100,000 in 2022. Using Census Bureau data, it compared each city's population growth between 2017 and 2022. Births, deaths and migrations could all contribute to population ebbs and flows.

Some health systems in the cities that saw the highest population growth have been preparing for the boom, local health system executives told Becker's. Read more about their planning processes — from Utah to Florida — here.

These 20 cities saw the highest population growth during the five-year time span, according to SmartAsset's ranking:

1. Buckeye, Ariz. — 48.1% population growth over five years

2. Enterprise, Nev. — 46%

3. Goodyear, Ariz. — 27.4%

4. Riverview, Fla. — 26.5%

5. Meridian, Idaho — 26%

6. Sugar Land, Texas — 23.6%

7. Frisco, Texas — 18.9%

8. St. George, Utah — 18.5%

9. Menifee, Calif. — 17.4%

10. Concord, N.C. — 17%

11. Peoria, Ariz. — 15.9%

12. Murfreesboro, Tenn. — 15.5%

13. Port St. Lucie, Fla. — 14.9%

14. Dearborn, Mich. — 14.7%

15 (tie). Edinburg, Texas — 13.5%

15 (tie). Nampa, Idaho — 13.5%

17. Fishers, Ind. — 13.4%

18. North Las Vegas, Nev. — 12.8%

19. Gilbert, Ariz. — 12.7%

20. Roseville, Calif. — 12.2%