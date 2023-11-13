15 most, least overweight states

More than 7 in 10 U.S. adults aged 20 and older are either overweight or obese, and the health challenge is greater in some states than others.

The 2023 ranking of most and least obese U.S. states comes from Wallethub, which compared the states across 31 metrics across the three dimensions of obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences and food and fitness.

Metrics include share of overweight and obese adults, teenagers and children; share of physically inactive adults, teenagers and children; and share of adults with hypertension, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes, among other comorbidities.

West Virginia is the most overweight state overall, with 41.3% of the state’s adults classified as obese and another 32.6% classifying as overweight but not obese.

Below are the top 15 states and bottom 15 states, along with Washington, D.C. The complete ranking and scoring can be found here.

Most overweight, obese states

1. West Virginia

2. Mississippi

3. Kentucky

4. Louisiana

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. South Carolina

10. Delaware

11. Oklahoma

12. North Carolina

13. Kansas

14. Ohio

15. Iowa

Least overweight, obese states

36. Connecticut

37. Wyoming

38. Idaho

39. Oregon

40. Arizona

41. New York

42. Vermont

43. Montana

44. Washington

45. Minnesota

46. California

47. District of Columbia

48. Hawaii

49. Massachusetts

50. Utah

51. Colorado