15 healthcare companies named to Forbes' best employers in the world

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Fifteen healthcare companies were named to Forbes' 2021 list of the 750 best employers in the world.

For its rankings, Forbes partnered with Statista to survey 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 58 countries. Survey respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend the company to their friends and family and evaluate other employers in their industry.

Below are healthcare equipment and services providers that were named to the list:

  1. Artsana — Italy
    Overall rank: 133

  2. Viatris — United States
    Overall rank: 207

  3. Boston Scientific — United States
    Overall rank: 276

  4. Medtronic — Ireland
    Overall rank: 283

  5. Agilent Technologies — United States
    Overall rank: 295

  6. B. Braun — Germany
    Overall rank: 396

  7. LabCorp — United States
    Overall rank: 486

  8. Cigna — United States
    Overall rank: 629

  9. McKesson — United States
    Overall rank: 632

  10. Cerner — United States
    Overall rank: 683

  11. Medicover — Germany
    Overall rank: 687

  12. Baxter International — United States
    Overall rank: 703

  13. Intuitive Surgical — United States
    Overall rank: 712

  14. Thermo Fisher Scientific — United States
    Overall rank: 713

  15.  Stryker — United States
    Overall rank: 719

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles