10 places in US with the most, fewest youths at risk

Louisiana is the state with the most youth at risk of adverse outcomes in adulthood, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine rankings, WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key indicators of youth risk. Indicators range from share of people 18 to 24 who are not attending school, not working and have no college degree to labor force participation rate among youth to youth poverty rate. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 places with the most at-risk youth based on the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. District of Columbia

3. Arkansas

4. Alaska

5. Mississippi

6. New Mexico

7. Alabama

8. Nevada

9. West Virginia

10. Oregon

Here are the 10 places with the least at-risk youth based on the analysis:

1. Utah

2. New Jersey

3. Massachusetts

4. New Hampshire

5. Minnesota

6. North Dakota

7. Rhode Island

8. Kansas

9. Iowa

10. Virginia

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.